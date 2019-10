PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Leaders from the National Weather Service hosted a ‘storm spotter’ training course Saturday morning in the Holley Center on the FSU Panama City campus.

The 2 1/2 hour class taught residents the basics on thunderstorms, severe weather safety and understanding the radar.

These trained spotters can report to the National Weather Service and help confirm hazardous weather in their area, that way meteorologists can deliver timely and detailed warnings to the public.