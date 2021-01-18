Bay County residents honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with motorcade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–While many events were canceled due to the pandemic, some residents still found a way to honor Martin Luther King Jr. A handful of Bay County residents convened Monday afternoon for a motorcade around the Panama City area.

The cars tuned in to the same radio station and MLK Jr.’s speeches echoed from their vehicles. The cars drove from Glenwood to Millville and all the way through St. Andrews.

Event organizer, Tony Bostick, says he felt compelled to plan the impromptu motorcade when he realized little was being done in the area to honor someone who contributed so greatly to the world.

“Traditionally we say that today is a day on, not a day off so be on. Be on your best behavior. Be in your highest regard for other people. Humans are humans. We all bleed red so be on your best behavior. Be on your best-dignified behavior if you would,” said Tony Bostick, the event organizer.

The cars played snippets from several of Dr. King’s speeches, including “I Have a Dream” and “If I had Sneezed”. Bostick says it’s important to come together and honor the civil rights leader especially with the current state of our country.