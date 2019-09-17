Bay County residents could see a skyrocket in gas prices

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida drivers could see gas prices skyrocket in the very near future. This is stemming from a series of drone attacks this weekend on Saudi Arabian oil facilities in the Middle East.



After drone attacks knocked out nearly six percent of what the world consumes every day is just one weekend, the rest of the world may see its effects.



President Trump has tried to combat this problem by authorizing a release of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve in efforts to balance the market out.



Panama City is already the highest priced metro markets for gas in the state of Florida, at an average of $2.53 currently.