Bay County remembers Christ Cordon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County community is mourning the death of Christ Cordon, the owner of Cahall’s Deli on 23rd St.

Cordon contributed to numerous charities and organizations. Shanen French, his long-time friend and the engineer for the Panama City Fire Department shared with us some of his own experiences with Cordon.

French told us that every year for the last five years Cordon would come by the fire station on Thanksgiving and feed the fire department. He came by to make sure everyone had turkey, dressing, and all of the Thanksgiving necessities.

“For a guy to do what he did and then not want anybody to know because, I would always say ‘hey I’m gonna let the chief know you did this or that’ or tell somebody, he said ‘nah don’t worry about it,” French said. “He said ‘it’s all good I don’t need it.’ So when someone’s doing something unselfish and they don’t even want recognition for it, that tells you a lot about the person.”

French says the night Cordon tragically passed he recalls hundreds of people walking up to the house crying, broken-hearted over Cordon’s unexpected passing. French also added the community lost a great man and things won’t be the same.

Cordon also contributed to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Lori Allen, the executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center, says Cordon gave graciously and he usually gave in silence.

“He was genuine, he was selfless, he always gave 125 percent, and he was just always encouraging,” Allen said. “He was always uplifting. And when we talk about rising by lifting others, I think his life was defined by that.”

After Hurricane Michael, Allen said even though Cordon’s business, Cahall’s, had been destroyed by the storm he still found time to come and check on the Children’s Advocacy Center to see if they needed help.

Kristopher McLane, the president of the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce also had ties to Cordon and remembers how much he loved Bay County and wanted to give back.

“Christ was one of the nicest persons I have ever met,” McLane said. “He loved Bay County, he loved giving back to the community, and it was an honor to know him. He graciously supported our Beach Chamber and Annual Women’s Symposium events. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Cordon was also a member of the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club where Don Walton, the general manager, recalls stories of going to Florida State football games with Cordon and shared the message he believes Cordon left with our community.

Walton said, “I mean just to give from your heart with everything you do, that’s what he did.”