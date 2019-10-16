LIVE NOW /
Bay County Public Library to be repaired after Hurricane Michael damage

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Repairs continue after Hurricane Michael,  including at the Bay County Public Library. 

The library building sustained a large amount of damage as a result from the storm and requires extensive repairs to the entire building. 

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners approved a contract to Cotton Commercial USA, Inc. for repairs to the building. 

Bay County chairman, Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts, says these repairs are crucial for the community. 

“The library is obviously a critical part of the community,” Griffitts said. “We’ve had some temporary roof on it to help with the leaking issues but now, this is a permanent replacement roof.” 

Construction on the building will begin in the next month. 

