Bay County Public Library resumes Sunday hours

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Public Library is now opening its doors to the public seven days a week. The library will resume its Sunday hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The library operated on a seven-day schedule before Hurricane Michael, but storm damages forced them to make changes. 

Community Relations Coordinator of Northwest Regional Library System, Sarah Burris, says she is excited to see the library fully operational once again. 

“We’ve started hearing requests to have Sunday hours again so we know the community is really looking forward to it just as much as we are,” said Burris. 

Their first official open Sunday will be this Sunday, November 3rd.

