Bay County Public Library Foundation launches first day of ‘FLOW’ van

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents of Bay County will now see a new library van driving through the community.

The ‘FLOW’ or free library on wheels made its first appearance this morning outside of the FSU Panama City Holley Building during Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s ‘First Friday’ event.

The main mission of the van is to promote literacy, as the can will go out in the community and give away books for free.

The St. Joe Company donated this can to the Bay County Public Library Foundation.

Volunteer member, Laura Roeseh, says they are excited to get this van out on the streets.

“We are so excited, this is our debut,” Roeseh said. It’s the first time we have been out with it and from here on out, we are going to be out and about in the community offering books to anyone who wants them.”

The ‘FLOW’ van will have their first book giveaway at the Boy and Girls Club after school program at Lucile Moore Elementary on October 8th.