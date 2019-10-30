Bay County property taxes available online

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County residents have the ability to pay their 2019 property taxes from the comfort of their own home this year. The Bay County Tax Collector’s website features a new search engine that allows you to search by last name, property address or account number.



This year is also the first time that residents can pay online without any added convenience fee. The website allows you to look at taxes, millage rates, past bills and allows you to set up a 2020 installment plan.

Bay County Tax Collector, Chuck Purdue, says he hopes this will be easier for residents.

“You get the same quality of service through the online experience as you would in the office minus the drive minus the wait,” Purdue said.

Purdue says they currently have 50 people a day using their online property tax services.

