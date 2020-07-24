Bay County prison reports nearly 300 positive cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s prison is reporting nearly 300 cases of COVID-19.

According to the state-run website that is tracking the prison population of 284 inmates and 14 staff members have tested positive at Bay Correctional Facility. The facility reports 615 people in medical quarantine and 47 pending tests. 592 tests came back negative.

The facility is run by Florida’s Department of Corrections and operated by a private company, The GEO Group Inc. This is not the Bay County Jail, run by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The jail recently reported that they had five inmates who have tested positive.

The GEO Group also runs Graceville Correctional Facility which has 131 positive inmates and 15 positives among staff. The facility is reporting 534 negative tests and 1126 pending tests. 796 people are in medical quarantine.

We have reached out to the Department of Corrections and the GEO Group for comment and they referred us to The GEO Group.

On their website the GEO Group said they are following CDC guidelines in their facilities.

“We updated our policies and procedures to include best practices for the prevention, assessment,

and management of COVID-19, including the implementation of quarantine and cohorting procedures to isolate confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including medical isolation and the use of Airborne Infection Isolation Rooms,” the statement reads.

News 13 reached out to the GEO Group with specific questions about Bay CI and are waiting on a response.