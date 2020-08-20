Bay County primary elections yield moderate voter turnout

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A moderate number of residents across the panhandle voted Tuesday during the primary elections.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said about 28% turnout voted, both in person and by mail.

“Overall everything went very, very well,” said Andersen.

Although only around 34,000 voters participated out of 118,000 voters registered in Bay County.

“It is the primary election, it is somewhat typical,” said Andersen. “It is not something, we are happy with that turnout, but it is what happened.”

There is one exception. Many residents had complications when it came to the vote by mail website.

“Some did not understand that we could not put counted, we would have received by a vote by mail,” said Andersen. “And it would only go to counted after election day passes at midnight.”

Andersen said this voter turnout is pretty typical, although the pandemic may have contributed to the moderate level of voters.

Now, Andersen and his office are already gearing up for the general election in November.

“We are days away from turning around and sending vote by mail ballots again,” said Andersen. “So we want voters to get their ballots as soon as possible, and get them returned as soon as possible.”

Andersen said he expects a greater voter turnout for the general election. He said if you know you already want to vote by mail, go ahead and request a ballot immediately.