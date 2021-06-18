Bay County preparing for storm, providing sand for bagging

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Hurricane season started a few weeks ago and the panhandle will see some tropical weather this weekend. While it isn’t forecasted to be too severe, local officials say it’s important to always be prepared.

Ahead of the weekend, Bay County has drawn down the Deer Point Lake Reservoir to alleviate flooding.

“We started that on Tuesday and actually brought it down a foot, we’re gonna continue to monitor the weather as the weekend progresses and if we need to bring it down any further we will,” said Valerie Sale, Bay County’s Public Information Officer.

Sale says they’re also providing sand for bagging at the northwest corner of the Deer Point Dam and at Pete Edwards Field.

“Folks are welcome to go ahead and take their bags and go out there and get some sand if they need them to protect their properties,” Sale said.

Panama City Beach resident, Gloria Dulski, says she’s taking the storm seriously, regardless of its strength.

“I just came back from Publix and I bought some drinking water and some bread and some cold cuts and now I’m gonna have to stop to get some more cold cuts just to make sure I’m prepared,” Dulski said.

Residents are urged to have a way to get emergency alerts.

“It’s time for, if you haven’t already, to sign up for Alert Bay. You can do that at alertbay.org or .com,” Sale said.

The county is also reminding residents to stay vigilant this hurricane season.

“People still should be making those hurricane preparations and since Hurricane Michael we’ve been asking people to have enough food and water for 7 days,” Sale said.

For up-to-date storm information this weekend, download our Stormtrack 13 mobile app.

The City of Lynn Haven is also providing sand and bags for residents. Residents can pick up the bags (up to 10 per household) at the concession stand at either Cain Griffin Park or A.L. Kinsaul Park with an ID. Sand is available for self-serve at Lynn Haven Sports Complex. The hours of operation can be found on their Facebook page.