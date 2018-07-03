Bay County Prepares for Fourth of July Celebrations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Hotdogs, fireworks and family fun, just a few of the ways we celebrate the Fourth of July.

Luckily here in Bay County, there's plenty going on to enjoy the holiday. The celebration isn't just Wednesday, but all week long.

They come for the great food and stay for the dazzling show. "There's plenty of different options for visitors no matter where you're staying on the beach or which day you plan to come into town, they'll be something for you to do," said Tourist development council public relations, Catie Feeney.



The TDC in Panama City Beach has planned a week long of family friendly fun. It's all apart of their "Real Fun Fourth" celebration. The week kicked off with a firework show Sunday night and will continue throughout Friday.

"I would say probably tens of thousands of families are coming. This is one of our most popular weekends, other than memorial day, throughout the summer," said Feeney.

Catie Feeney said their most anticipated event is the dueling firework show which features identical shows shot off from both the city and county piers. However, it's not just Panama City Beach, Panama City is also hosting quite the extravaganza.

"This is definitely going to be the largest, loudest, most explosive, fireworks display," said DIB Exec. Director, Daric Freeman.



Their salute to freedom show will be July 4th from 2-10 pm. "It's a day of live music and activities for the whole family to participate in with street vendors, food vendors, carnival atmosphere, with a big fireworks show at 9pm," said Freeman.

Weather is a concern, but organizers say this isn't their first rodeo. They'll do whatever they can for the show to go on. Lynn Haven also will have Fourth of July activities. The day will start at 8am with their annual parade, then end with a firework show at 9 pm at A.L. Kinsaul park.



REAL FUN FOURTH CALENDAR

July 3rd- Freedom Rocks Fireworks 9pm Grand Lagoon

July 4th- Veterans Memorial Ceremony at Aaron Bessant 9am

- Star Spangled Spectacular at City and County Piers 9pm

July 5th- Summer Concert Series and fireworks, Aaron Bessant 7pm.

July 6th-Light up the Gulf, Boardwalk Beach Resort 8:30pm

