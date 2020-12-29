Bay County positivity rate steadily rising, social gatherings may be to blame

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–As we head into the new year, Bay County is showing a rise in the positivity rate for COVID-19. The latest data from the Department of Health is reporting that 14.56% of test results are coming back positive.

“Ever since the holidays we’ve had an influx as far as patients go and especially sick patients coming in,” said Dr. Roman Nation.

Panama City health care provider, Dr. Roman Nation, says his office was fairly slow leading up to Thanksgiving, but after the holiday that quickly changed.

“It was after Thanksgiving and about 5-7 days after Thanksgiving when everybody got together and then that’s when everybody started getting infected and that’s when all the testing started to take off,” said Dr. Nation.

Those results caused the positivity rate to rise. The doctor says a similar surge is possible now that Christmas is over.

“If you’re out in a social group that is different than your normal family home and you’re not wearing masks and you’re in close quarters for more than 15 minutes, that’s when your risk of exposure goes up,” Dr. Nation said.

Dr. Nation says his office is most concerned with those who ignore their symptoms and end up spreading the infection.

“Oh I just have allergies, oh I just have a headache, or oh I just had some bad food last night and that actually is their presenting symptom of COVID,” Dr. Nation said.

With two vaccines approved, health care providers say they’re optimistic but it isn’t a quick fix.

“Even with a massive rollout of all that, we’re still looking at an April time frame at the earliest that we can breathe a sigh of relief,” Dr. Nation said.

Dr.Nation says he wholeheartedly recommends people get the vaccine as long as their healthcare provider approves. For those who do get vaccinated, doctors say it’s still important to follow CDC social distancing guidelines.

“Once you get the vaccine, you’re not immune yet. It takes about 2-4 weeks for your system to develop immunity,” Dr. Nation said.

Bay County’s total case count stands at just over 11,400 and the Department of Health is still in the planning phase for vaccine distribution