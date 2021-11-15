Bay County plans for new Bay Dunes Complex

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– During Hurricane Michael two community centers were lost and won’t be rebuilt, but plans are in place for a new one.

Bay County Commissioners will consider the construction plans for a new facility during Tuesday, November 16 county meeting.

“It’s about $2.5 million for the facility,” said Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer.

That is the price tag for a new community center facility on Majette Tower Road just off of Highway 231. County officials are calling it the Bay Dunes complex.

“Post-Hurricane Michael we lost two community centers and they are important to our community for family reunions, get-togethers, and weddings,” said Bryant. “And so Bay Dune is a great location for a community center.”

Bay Dunes park is about 250 acres. The new building will be located in the parking lot area of the golf course. The county said it will also be used as a secondary Emergency Operations Center.

“The back half will be a record storage and an EOC,” said Bay County General Services Director Don Murray. “There will actually be people stationed there from the emergency operation where their offices will be designated there. So if we ever have to turn it into an emergency operations center it’s set up and all ready to go. In the front half, it can be used as an emergency shelter.”

“If awarded it will go to construction, after that we will have to handle insurance and bonds,” said Bryant. “So it will be about a nine-month construction process. Which we will probably start in about two months.”

The entire project should take a year to complete. County officials said they hope to replace the other community center that was destroyed. Plans will be drawn-up once Bay Dunes is complete.