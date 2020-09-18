Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay County Pier already repaired and open to the public after damage from storm

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–As Hurricane Sally tore through the Gulf, the waves could be seen crashing on the Bay County pier all day long. As we first reported on Wednesday, the rough surf caused the wooden planks on the end of the pier to detach and fly off. On Thursday, it was a much different scene.

The pier has already been restored and was reopened to the public.

Bay County staff say the pier is actually designed to break in the areas it did during rough surf.

“This pier was modeled after one that in Pensacola in 2004 that had hurricane damage but it was really minor. And they noticed that the breakaway panels which every body saw blow up in the video yesterday keep it from pulling up on the concrete structure by just letting it break free,” said Travis Barbee, Bay County’s Park Division Manager.

Barbee says replacing the planks was fairly easy and the county was able to fully reopen the pier by 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. He says they already had the replacement planks on hand and Panama City Beach even lent them one.

