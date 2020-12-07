Bay County pediatrician talks COVID in children

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — School has been back in session since the summer and local doctors say more kids have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the fall months.

Baldwin Pediatrics Doctor, Dr. Rubina Azam, said most children who do test positive for COVID recover well. The ones with underlying health conditions, like asthma, are more at risk for developing complications just like many adults with the same conditions.

Dr. Azam said with the holidays coming up, it is important to follow precautions as we continue to live out our day to day lives.

“It was a scary thing and it has been challenging, everyone is tired,” said Dr. Azam. “Kids are affected more than anyone else, but to be honest to make things normal and to make it comfortable for everyone just take precautions.”

Dr. Azam said to continue to wear masks, social distance and if you do come in contact with a positive COVID case, remember to quarantine to limit the spread. 

These are all important factors to follow, especially throughout the holidays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Bay County pediatrician talks COVID in children

An Angel Food Pantry needs your help

COVID-19 could make Christmas a time of grieving for some

Panama City Christmas Parade

Lynn Haven Christmas Parade

Today's Homeowner star returns to hometown to make a difference.

More Local News

Don't Miss