Bay County pediatrician talks COVID in children

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — School has been back in session since the summer and local doctors say more kids have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the fall months.

Baldwin Pediatrics Doctor, Dr. Rubina Azam, said most children who do test positive for COVID recover well. The ones with underlying health conditions, like asthma, are more at risk for developing complications just like many adults with the same conditions.

Dr. Azam said with the holidays coming up, it is important to follow precautions as we continue to live out our day to day lives.

“It was a scary thing and it has been challenging, everyone is tired,” said Dr. Azam. “Kids are affected more than anyone else, but to be honest to make things normal and to make it comfortable for everyone just take precautions.”

Dr. Azam said to continue to wear masks, social distance and if you do come in contact with a positive COVID case, remember to quarantine to limit the spread.

These are all important factors to follow, especially throughout the holidays.