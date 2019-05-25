Bay County paraprofessional named 2019 Florida School-Related Employee of the Year Video

BAY COUNTY, FL.-A Bay County School District paraprofessional named the 2019 Florida School-Related Employee of the Year.

Bethany Lucas said the awards means a lot to her. She is a paraprofessional at Merritt Brown Middle School in Panama City.

Fences, portable rooms and construction signs surround Merritt Brown Middle School.

"Shell shocked like it couldn't even be real. How could this has happened to all of us," Lucas said.

It's been almost 8 months since Hurricane Michael hit Florida. Merritt Brown is still on the path to recovery.

"And that was very hard to see because this is my home away from home. I come here because these people support me," Lucas said.

Support is something Lucas loves. She works with autistic students.

"I like to bring them into events like special Olympics and include them like the other school sports do. It's just my heart," Lucas said.

Her passion for helping others doesn't go unnoticed. She was named Employee of the Year for the state of Florida on Wednesday.

"I did not sleep the night before because I felt like Bay County needed to win," Lucas said.

She received a $10,000 dollar check from the Department of Education.

"Very humbled. I do my job because I love the kids and I want to make a difference with them," Lucas said.

Lucas is giving $500 dollars to help the school's clothing drive and $500 dollars for whatever else they need.

"I feel like I'm blessed in a lot of ways it's just another way I can give back," Lucas said.

She said it's a win-win for the district and the community.

"We're 850 strong and people need to know it. We may be down, but we're not out," Lucas said.