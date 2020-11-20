Bay County opens new COVID-19 testing site

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Bay County will open a second COVID-19 testing site at the Panama City Beach Sports Park at 50 Chip Seal Parkway, Panama City Beach beginning Monday, Nov. 23.

The site will offer free, by-appointment, rapid result coronavirus tests to the public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Lynn Haven Sports Park site, at 2201 Recreation Dr., Lynn Haven, is also available for by-appointment testing.

Each site can test up to 500 people per day for the novel coronavirus and results are available within 20 minutes.

“We are beginning to see an uptick in the number of cases in Bay County, and we want to make sure we’re doing all that we can to help curb the spread of this disease, especially when we’re so close to having an approved vaccine,” Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll said in a news release.

Bay County has provided, with assistance from the state of Florida and federal government, free testing since July via a third-party provider.

To make an appointment for a test, visit bayhealthcovid19.com and fill out a short medical questionnaire. Insurance information is not necessary and may be skipped by stating “no insurance” on the questionnaire. Photo identification is required upon arrival for an appointment.

The tests are available to children 5 and older, though minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The hours of operation for each testing site are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The testing sites will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, in observation of the Thanksgiving holidays.