Bay County officials work to resurface roads throughout county

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many roads throughout Bay County are in need of resurfacing, and county officials are committed to fixing these roads up.

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners awarded a contract of over $2.5 million to C.W. Roberts Contracting Inc. for phase two of the annual resurfacing project.

“With the half-cent surtax in place, we are able to leverage that money to go out and repave some of these roads that are in desperate need of repaving,” said Bay County Chairman Philip “Griff” Griffitts

The project will resurface over five miles of Bay County roads, which includes Laird Street and Alison Avenue in Panama City Beach Harvard Boulevard, E 37th Plaza and Highway 389 in Lynn Haven.

“This is just one way to start repairing some of those problems the storm created and those problems that were started long before the storm,” Griffitts said.

Another half-cent surtax project that is currently underway is the Thomas Drive resurfacing project.

“That was really taking the road down to really the beginning and starting over,” Griffitts said.

Griffitts says moving forward, county officials will continue to award projects like this month by month.

“This is just one piece of the puzzle that is going to continue to go on for years and years while we spend this half-cent surtax money,” Griffitts said.