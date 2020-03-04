Bay County officials work to bring parks to area

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are vamping up some of their parks and recreation projects.

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners approved multiple contracts to create new parks within our area. One being the new Southport Sports Complex.

The county will pay Barge Design Solutions, Inc. $848,500.00 for the design & construction management of the complex.

“It is going to be heavy in baseball but certainly going to have a girls softball component to it as well,” said Bay County Commissioner Keith Baker.

The complex will be located in Southport on the east side of Highway 77 in unincorporated Bay County.

Another project in the works is the new skate park coming to the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

“The skate park has been a huge demand by the population for a long time,” said Bay County Chairman Philip “Griff” Griffitts.

County staff negotiated a contract for $183,440.00 with Team Pain Skate Parks / Panhandle Engineering Inc., for public planning meetings, design & construction management of the park. The skate park will be located near the front entrance of the Sports Complex near the main parking lot at the park.

“This is a really good location for it to kind of centralize all of the sporting activities out there at the sports park,” Griffitts said.

The county is also looking to restore many of its parks that were damaged by Hurricane Michael, like Harder’s Recreational Complex. They are repairing the interior and exterior of their central support facility.

“It serves a lot of people in Bay County in terms of our soccer needs,” Baker said.

Baker says he is excited to see the growth of parks throughout Bay County.

“I think it’s just going to help us get back on our feet in terms of the recreational needs that we have here in Bay County,” Baker said.

