Bay County officials want you to register to vote

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — In order to exercise your right to vote you have to register.

Tuesday is National Register to Vote Day, and the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office said there is no better time to register. Mark Andersen said registering early will benefit you when elections do come along, he said if you have moved recently from out of state or you need to update your information, act on it now.

Andersen said you can register on their website at any time and to not let the opinions of others dictate whether or not you should vote in the future.

“The fewer the voters the better it is for candidates I’ll be honest with you. If there are fewer voters for candidates to worry about, it makes their run for office easier,” Andersen said. “So, I really want everyone’s opinions involved when we are choosing our candidates during elections.”

Andersen said there is a meeting on Tuesday, September 28, at 6 p.m. with the supervisor of the elections office and the league of women voters to discuss civics questions pertaining to voting.