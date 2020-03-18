Bay County officials transfer land for Suzuki Company development

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners helped the Suzuki Company on Tuesday, in a new development they are bringing to our area. 

Commissioners abandoned a portion on Frankford Avenue that will be transferred to the Suzuki Company. 

Suzuki has plans to bring in a research and development facility to the area to test their outboard engines. Suzuki will use this land to secure their new facility and put up a fence. 

Bay County commissioner, Tommy Hamm, says abandoning this property will be a good thing for local taxpayers. 

“This is one less property we need to maintain and then that property now is going to roll over to the ad valorem so now the property tax will be coming to the county on that piece of property and that property,” said Hamm. 

