Bay County officials to approve storm water drainage ditches to help with flooding

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Vecuna Circle in Panama City Beach is a neighborhood that traditionally sees a lot of flooding, causing problems for the residents. Bay County commissioners hope to do something to help with this problem.

“This neighborhood was developed in the late 80’s and early 90’s before we had storm water continuation issues in the county,” said Bay County chairman Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. “Once our storm water plan was issued in the mid 90’s early 2000’s, Vecuna has always been a problem.”

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners will approve the purchase of two properties, 1708 and 1720 Vecuna Circle. They will buy 1708 Vecuna Circle for $242,367.45 and 1720 Vecuna Circle for $261,249.98.

Once the properties are destroyed, they will begin building storm water ditches.

“It will help the drainage in the neighborhood, so now instead of it ponding in people’s yards and homes, we will divert this into the storm water ponds for the collection of the storm water,” Griffitts said.

Commissioners are receiving this funding from the Flood Mitigation Act through FEMA designed for properties that sustain repetitive flooding.

Griffitts says this project has been in the works for over three years and will have a positive impact in the neighborhood.

“This has been a problem going on for a long time so I’m sure that the residents will probably see a dramatic improvement in the near future once we get these homes demolished and these storm water ponds put in place,” Griffitts said.

The project is set to be completed with in the next two to three months.