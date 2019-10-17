Bay County officials speak about potential tropical storm heading to Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials speaking Thursday afternoon at the Emergency Operations Center about the potential tropical storm heading to the Panhandle.

“We wanted everybody to get a sense of comfort as to what is happening and to let them know that we are monitoring the storm,” said Emergency Management Division Chief Frankie Lumm.

They want the citizens of Bay County to be prepared.

“There is nothing to panic about,” Lumm said. “Just make sure that they get their kits together and get all their materials and make sure they contact their families and everybody knows what the plan is.”

There is sand available for residents who are concerned about localized flooding. You just need to bring your own bag.

“Sand is available at the Deer Point dam and at Pete Edwards Field off Mcelvey Road in Panama City Beach,” said Bay County Chairman Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts.

Currently, nothing is scheduled to be closed down.

“Right now, we are not calling for any evacuations,” said Lumm. “But, what I want you to be aware of is, if you feel that you are in a situation that maybe isn’t that safe, then please look at your evacuation plan.”

At this time, no shelters are being opened and bridges are being monitored.

“It’s based on conditions that officers and troopers see on the ground,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford. “Based on the current forecast, I don’t anticipate that being an issue.”

As of now, officials say this storm shouldn’t pose much of a threat, but it is important to always have a plan.

“This is just another test as we go along that we make sure that we’ve learned from the last one and that as each storm comes along, we get a little bit better to reacting to it,” said Lumm.

