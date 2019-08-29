Bay County officials prepare for upcoming 2020 Census

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2020 United States Census will take place nationwide on April 1st, and Bay County officials are worried about their current population after so many people were displaced after Hurricane Michael.

“We had something that was a four hour event that can affect us for the next 10 years,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

Bay County officials are working with census representatives to make sure every person is accounted for.

“They understand the predicament that we are in because once you take a census, you are stuck with those numbers for 10 years,” said Bay County commissioner Robert Carroll. “They are going to mobilize probably twice as many people as they normally would in our community.”

Last week, Bay County officials and census representatives held a workshop to discuss ways to maximize responses.

Census representatives are in the process of bringing in 2,000 jobs, available to Bay County residents, to help assess houses and make sure the population count is accurate.

“They are going to be going door to door essentially to verify if a house is livable and whether someone is living there,” Carroll said. “They are making sure we count those people.”

Carroll says this upcoming census is more crucial than ever.

“Make sure that you fill out the form, it is going to be online this year, and you’ll get some notifications in the mail,” Carroll said. “Make sure you fill it out. We have to have everyone fill out the forms.”

To learn more about the Census forms, click here.