Bay County officials move forward with Veal Road paving project

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are working to pave many dirt roads throughout the county.

Commissioners awarded a contract to GAC Contractors Inc. for the Veal Road local dirt road stabilization project. The $1.5 million contract will pave the 2.12 miles of existing dirt road bed for Veal Road.

This is one of the projects that falls under Bay County’s half cent sales surtax.

Bay County commissioner, Keith Baker, says he hopes this dirt road is one of many that they will be able to pave moving forward.

“There are so many other dirt roads that will eventually benefit from this half cent sales tax,” Baker said. “Hopefully one day, we achieve all those dirt roads and we will be able to hopefully pave them all.”

Baker says the project will be completed sometime in October.