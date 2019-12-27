Bay County officials help community dispose of Christmas Trees

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Christmas has now passed, but what do you do with all the decorations around your home, especially the tree? Bay County officials wants to help out.

The county has come up with an environmentally-friendly way to dispose of the holiday displays.

In an effort to be as energy efficient as possible, Bay County has created four different locations across the area for Christmas tree disposal.

“Harders park, the recreation department, highland park- or the Sherman avenue as its listed, the steel field and the solid waste center. It’s just a way the county is trying to make things easier on its citizens, easy to collect it and we recycle them and turn them into energy,” said Parks Division Manager for the county, Travis Barbee.

For no charge, the trees will be turned into fuel at many of the different drop off locations.

Large quantities of trees from businesses will only be accepted at the Steelfield Road Landfill or the Bay County Waste to Energy Facility.

“There’s going to be a sit located out, you know a little area- there will be signage. Drop it off there and we dispose of it there for you. So the only thing you have to do is get it from your house to the drop off site. Free of charge, all hours that the parks or locations are open you’re able to drop it off– weekends too,” said Barbee.

Barbee says families and the environment will both benefit from the tree donation.

“Makes life a little bit easier. It’s one of those small things the county can do, and then we use it to generate energy, so it’s kind of a win win,” said Barbee.

You can drop off your Christmas tree at any of those four locations beginning December 26th all the way through January 15th.

