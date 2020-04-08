Bay County officials extend Courthouse repairs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane repairs on the Bay County courthouse are still in full swing.

Bay County commissioners authorized a change order on Tuesday for over $200,000 for additional hurricane repairs to the building.

This change order comes as contractors Emerald Coast Constructors found more damage in the building that initially reported. They are renovating the interior of the building, which includes the first three floors.

Bay County commissioner, Robert Carroll, says now is the time to complete all of this work, with many people working remotely due to the coronavirus.

“Now is actually a great time to be doing the work since we are not really having court and we have limited amount of people in there so we are able to get work done much faster and so when this COVID19 goes away, then they will have an opportunity to have all new space and be back to normal settings pre-hurricane,” Carroll said.

Renovations on the building are expected to be completed within a few months.