Bay County officials approve new BCSO facility

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies will soon have a new building to use.

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners awarded around $1.9 million to Reliant South Construction Group, Inc. for the design and construction of the new Bay County Sheriff’s Office hardened facility.

The $1.4 million of this funding came from the Florida legislature thanks to the efforts of Senator Gainer and Representative Trumbull.

The about 9,000 square foot building will serve mainly as a garage for the sheriff, where he will house vehicles. The sheriff’s office will also be able to use the building as a training room and safe-place facility for future storms.

The new building will be on the same grounds the sheriff’s office is now, located on Highway 77. The new building will take about 10 months to complete.