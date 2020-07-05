Bay County offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As positive COVID-19 cases in Bay County continue to rise, the Department of Health of Bay County is offering free drive-thru testing on Tuesday for anyone over 18 years old with or without symptoms.

The testing will take place on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Springfield City Hall site at 3529 E 3rd Street.

If you are presenting symptoms, you may also make a separate appointment to get tested with DOH-Bay by calling 850-872-4455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, or sore throat.

