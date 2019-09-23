Bay County offering many voter registration locations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–National Voter Registration Day is a holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September.

It’s a day aimed at encouraging all citizens to register for their right to vote….promoting civic unity and democracy.



“Registration is not a political issue. It doesn’t matter your affiliation, it doesn’t matter, it’s a right that you have to be registered and cast that ballot. So I think it’s important to make it as accessible as we can in all different directions,” said Mark Andersen, Bay County Supervisor of Elections.

Bay County will have several locations open Tuesday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. where citizens can register:

. ACE Hardware (3911 15th St)

. Beef o Brady’s (2310 Hwy 77 Ste #350)

. Glenwood Community Center (722 E 9th Ct)

. Innovations (910 Thomas Dr)

. Mid-south lumber (12904 Hwy 231)

. Panama City Beach Library (12500 Hutchison Blvd)

. Planet Fitness (2284 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd)

. Planet Fitness (208 S Tyndall Pkwy)

. Sequence Fitness (200 N Richard Jackson Blvd Ste 101)

. Tractor Supply (6922 FL Hwy 77)



Andersen says it’s a simple process…and he encourages everyone to do it.

“Just know your address, your date of birth, be able to go down the form and fill it out, your last 4 of your social security or your drivers license number will get that completed,” Andersen said.

While many residents may be displaced due to Hurricane Michael, Andersen says it’s important to communicate those changes with the County. Otherwise, you may have trouble participating in upcoming elections.

“Tell us that you are displaced, you may own property but you may be renting somewhere else right now while that property is being put back 100%, that’s important for us to know. That will become your mailing address where you currently are but your main residence will still stay the same,” Andersen said.