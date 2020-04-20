Bay County now fourth in Panhandle coronavirus cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With 57 cases Bay County has moved ahead of Walton with the fourth most confirmed coronavirus cases in the Panhandle.

That ranking includes Escambia County with 314 cases, Santa Rosa with 140 and Okaloosa with 131. Walton county has 32 cases.

Other parts of the Panhandle are reporting far fewer infections.

Calhoun, Washington and Holmes counties each have six cases. Franklin and LIberty County each have two cases. Gulf County has one. Jackson County has nine cases.

Florida has 26,660 cases and 789 deaths.

The United States has 761,991 cases, 40,724 deaths and 71,011 recoveries.

Worldwide there are 2,435,876 cases, 167,369 deaths and 639,239 recoveries.