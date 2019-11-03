Bay County NAACP celebrates 75 years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A historical celebration for the Bay County NAACP. The local branch is celebrating their 75th anniversary.



On Saturday, the branch held a banquet at FSU Panama City.



The theme was ‘Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Embracing the Future’.



Dozens of people gathered to recognize the special day. They sang, prayed, and reflected on the history of the NAACP here in Bay County and Florida.



The banquet included guest speakers, presentations, and awards.



Those who planned the event said they want people to know that their organization is here, and there’s a lot to be proud of.



“I think that any time you’ve been around anywhere for 75 years, and still actively and still making a difference in your community then it’s a time to celebrate and we want the community to know that,” said Matthew Shack Sr., a committee chair.



The Bay County NAACP branch was established in 1944.