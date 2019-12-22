Bay County NAACP and Youth Council hold Christmas party for local children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–T’is the season! Some local children got into the holiday spirit Saturday morning as the Bay County NAACP joined forces with the Bay County Youth Council to hold a children’s Christmas party.



The two organizations set up shop at Rosenwald High School. Children got to play games, color, decorate baked goods, and sing a long to holiday music.



The children and their families also got to enjoy free drinks and pizza.



Santa Claus himself even paid a visit to the party, surprising the children and taking photos.



Those at the event said seeing all the children’s smiling faces is what Christmas is all about.



“This is our annual NAACP Christmas party and for many children here today, this is it for them, this is their biggest celebration of the year. And I think it’s important for as many of us as possible to be out here,” said Heather Ogilvie, Bay County Public Library Outreach Librarian.



The Bay County Public Library also brought 14 boxes of books, all ready to go home with the children celebrating at the event.