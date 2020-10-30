Bay County NAACP and others hosting several voter participation events

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Your vote is your voice. That’s the message being sent by several local minority organizations as they encourage people to show up to the polls. The Bay County NAACP and others will be hosting 3 events leading up to Election Day to push residents to vote.

“Vote, vote, vote,” said Michelle Grady with Peters & Scoon Attorneys at Law.

The Bay County NAACP, Civic Engagement Coalition, LEAD Coalition, NuGulf Coast Choir, and Minority Panama City stood together Friday afternoon, speaking to voters and encouraging voter participation.

“Even though we are still subjected to voter suppression, we are not afraid,” said Dr. Rufus L. Wood, Jr., the President of the Bay County NAACP.

On Saturday, the groups will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard next to the Super Voting site at the Glenwood Community Center.

“Bring out your children in their attire and we are going to have a ‘Trunk or Treat Voter at the Polls’,” said Matt Shack, the Bay County NAACP Civic Engagement Chair.

The fun doesn’t stop there. The organizations will also be hosting a “Souls to the Polls” event on Sunday. They invite people to vote after morning worship between 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“We want you to come out to Glenwood Recreation Center and vote and make it fun. Because we know that when we have more fun, we vote, and when we vote we win,” said Shack.

Minority Panama City is also holding a “Party at the Polls” from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. They hope to attract young voters and educate them on the ballot.

“It’s very important that you become a voter in the process of moving our country forward,” said Grady.

For more information on the events being held, you can visit the Bay County NAACP’s Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/BayCountyBranchOfTheNAACP