Bay County mother charged in infant car death appears in court, arraignment date set

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Bay County mother who was charged with aggravated manslaughter after her baby died from being left in a hot car for hours appeared in court on Wednesday.

Megan Dauphin has been advised to have no contact with her other child unless the Department of Children and Family Services or the Circuit Court says otherwise. She’s also not allowed to consume or possess alcoholic beverages. The court is also requiring she submit to random urinalysis tests.

The bond was set at $125,000. Her first arraignment is scheduled for November 23rd.