Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay County mother charged in infant car death appears in court, arraignment date set

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Bay County mother who was charged with aggravated manslaughter after her baby died from being left in a hot car for hours appeared in court on Wednesday.

Megan Dauphin has been advised to have no contact with her other child unless the Department of Children and Family Services or the Circuit Court says otherwise. She’s also not allowed to consume or possess alcoholic beverages. The court is also requiring she submit to random urinalysis tests.

The bond was set at $125,000. Her first arraignment is scheduled for November 23rd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Preparations for a different kind of snowbird season begins

Population rebound in smaller cities that experienced losses following Hurricane Michael

Bay County mother charged in infant car death appears in court, arraignment date set

The rebirth of Panama City's 23rd Street

Breast Cancer Ribbons

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta regains strength, heads for US Gulf Coast states

More Local News