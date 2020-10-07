Bay County mother charged after infant dies in hot car last month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A Bay County mother was arrested after being charged with the death of her baby. Investigators say she left her 7-week-old infant in a hot car for several hours last month.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Canal Avenue on September 2nd after a baby was found unresponsive in a car.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Since the incident, multiple agencies have been investigating the death.

On Tuesday, the mother, Megan Dauphin, was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Investigators say they learned the mother was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time her child was left in the vehicle unattended.

“When we end up making a charge like this, it doesn’t mean everything stops. We want to be able to have answers for the family, I mean the baby that lost its life also has other family. We need to be able to answer any questions for any of them so this investigation doesn’t just stop because we’ve made an arrest,” said Captain Jason Daffin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Dauphin has a criminal record and that the investigation is ongoing.