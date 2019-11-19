Bay County middle school students honored at Future Physicists of Florida induction ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Bay County middle school students had the chance to shine Monday night, as they were inducted into the Future Physicists of Florida program. 

“The only selection criteria I had was I wanted youngsters who are interested in and enthusiastic about math and science,” said Florida State University’s Panama City Campus STEM Institute Director Ginger Littleton. 

Over 200 students throughout each Bay District Schools middle school were nominated by their teachers. 

Future Physicists of Florida will provide an enrichment program for the students. 

“ We have done things like have professors do extra classes here,” Littleton said, “We have taken them to the MagLab in years past in Tallahassee.” 

The program aims to encourage students to pursue math and science courses in high school. 

Jorge Piekarewicz was one of the guest speakers and says it is important to inspire students at a young age.  

“What happens is, as we grow older we stop asking questions and these students are at the perfect age to still be fascinated by the universe,” said Piekarewicz. “Our hope is to inspire them to continue along science careers.” 

