Bay County men plead guilty to sweepstakes scam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- A n investigation into sweepstakes scamming is coming to a head after three Bay County men have pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges.

T he U.S. Attorney's Office says Delroy Williams, 52, and Vivian Walters, 33, both from Lynn Haven, and Jevaughn Williams, 22, from Panama City Beach, have all pleaded guilty to scamming over forty victims into believing they had won large sweepstakes prizes.

T he victims, mostly elderly residents, were tricked into sending thousands of dollars to the scammers in order to release their fake winnings.



The scam took place from 2014 to 2017 and investigators say co-conspirators in Jamaica were involved.

