Bay County man sentenced to life in prison, designated sexual predator

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man who exposed himself to a juvenile prior to sexually battering her in January 2018 was sentenced Thursday.

Roderick Demetrias Davenport was sentenced to life in prison, 60 years in prison to run concurrent and another 15 years in prison to run concurrent. He was also designated a sexual predator.

He was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition and Tampering with a Victim in July 2019.

Police say Davenport had 10 prior felony convictions.