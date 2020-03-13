Bay County man inducted into Florida Veterans Hall of Fame

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man has been inducted this week into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame.

Capt. Ali Frohlich works as a Delta air lines pilot and is retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lt. Colonel and Commander of the 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base.

Frohlic is a decorated combat veteran and fighter pilot of 20 years.

Capt. Frohlich is also active in the community as a volunteer and an alpa airport safety liaison for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Florida CFO and State Senator George Gainer were on hand for the event along with Frohlich, his wife and family.

Frohlich says he is humbled and honored to have received this award.