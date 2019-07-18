Bay County man found guilty of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation and other charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, Roderick Dometrias Davenport was found guilty by a jury for multiple counts.

According to the police report by the Panama City Police, Davenport exposed himself to the juvenile prior to sexually battering her during January of 2018.

Roderick Davenport

The report says after Davenport battered the victim, he told her he would kill her if she ever told anyone.

Davenport appeared in court this week for trial.

According to the Office of the State Attorney, Davenport was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition in the Presence of Child, and Tampering with a Victim.

This case was investigated by Detective Christian Shaw with the Panama City Police Department.

Police say the Defendant has 10 prior felony convictions.

He will be sentenced at a later date and is facing the possibility of life in prison and being designated a sexual predator.