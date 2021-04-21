Bay County man found guilty in 2018 drug bust

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man was found guilty on Wednesday by a Gulf County jury of multiple charges from a drug bust in 2018.

Storm Cinque Sims was charged and found guilty of possession of cocaine, oxycodone, heroin, marijuana in excess of 20 grams, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon.

On December 12, 2018, deputies from the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop after a blue Kia Minivan was caught driving 40 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.

After a brief chase, the driver known to be Sims, jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods off of Highway 71.

Deputies were able to detain the suspect after a foot chase.

According to deputies, a search was conducted and the following items were found in the suspect’s vehicle:

$470,640 in U.S. Currency

2 plastic bags containing approximately 1,000 30 mg oxycodone pills labeled “M 30”

Plastic vacuum sealed bag containing black tar heroin weighing 7.8 ounces

Plastic bag containing crack cocaine weighing 25.5 grams

Plastic bag containing powdered cocaine weighing 20.8 grams

Ten plastic bags of marijuana weighing 2 pounds 9 ounces

A fully-loaded 9mm handgun with additional ammunition located beside the driver’s seat

Courtesy of Gulf County Sheriff’s Office

Reports said the approximate street value of the illegal substances found in the vehicle was $540,000.

Defense attorney Brian Hill claimed the deputy involved with the chase and detainment manually turned off his body camera, and did not record or document the search of the van.

“[The deputy] manually turned [the body camera] off, and he never once turned it back on,” said. “They want you to believe that they walked up to that vehicle, and they found all this stuff in that vehicle, but yet they never turned that camera back on to record and document what they were doing in that vehicle.”

Prosecutor Tracy Smith said the evidence “proved the elements beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“The person that had control, the person that had possession, the sole occupant of the van,” Smith said. “Over a million dollars of drugs and money. Who was in possession and control of that? The defendant, Storm Sims.”

The three-day long trial ended on Wednesday afternoon.

Sims faces his sentencing before Circuit Judge Shonna Gay on May 4, 2021.