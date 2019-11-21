LIVE NOW /
Bay County man convicted of child abuse, neglect

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man could face up to 210 years in prison after being convicted of three counts of aggravated child abuse and three counts of neglect of a child causing great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Michael Carson burned a 5-year-old with a lighter, beat her with a belt buckle, whipped her and burned her in scalding water over a period of time.  Carson never sought medical care for the child’s injuries.

A Family First Network employee discovered the injuries during an unannounced home visit and reported the abuse.

Carson has 13 prior felony convictions and is facing sentencing enhancement as a Habitual Felony Offender. He is scheduled to be sentenced January 7 and faces 30-60 years for each abuse charge and 15-30 years for each neglect charge.

