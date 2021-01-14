Bay County man charged with sexual abuse of a child

News

Darrel Fred Swearingen

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse against a minor.

The BCSO became aware of the allegations when the victim disclosed to investigators that several years ago, Darrel Fred Swearingen, 43, of Panama City, had sexually abused her, deputies wrote in a news release. The victim stated she told others about it when it happened, but nothing was done. 

Subsequent interviews by investigators confirmed the victim’s statement that she had made the same allegations approximately 10 years earlier, but no notification was ever made to law enforcement.

Swearingen was interviewed and arrested.  He is charged with sexual battery on a child under 12, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12, and possession of methamphetamine.

