Bay County looking to add dog beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–While Panama City Beach city limits may have a designated dog beach, Bay County beaches do not. But that might soon be changing. The county Parks Advisory Board is meeting Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Bay County says residents have reached out to county officials requesting an area to bring their dogs. The Parks Advisory Board is now looking to allow dogs on a small area of the beach by the County Pier, similar to the dog beach by the Panama City Beach city pier.

If all goes according to plan, residents can expect to take advantage of the new addition by mid-November.

“We’ve also had some people complaining about people illegally bringing their dogs on the beach and so we wanted to explore the idea of giving people a place to take their animals so that they wouldn’t necessarily have to break the law, there would be a convenient place for them,” said Valerie Sale, Bay County’s Public Information Officer.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board will also review conceptual designs for the Bay County Skate Park. That new park will be built at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.