Bay County local wins international awards for home staging

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County local Carl Dismukes took home international awards this month for his work as a professional home stager.

He’s the owner of Coastal Stagedesigns in Panama City Beach: the only accredited professional staging company in the area.

“I would just say that I’m incredibly proud to have received the honors that I received in Nashville at the Association Conference because there are some amazing designers out there and stagers who are working,” Dismukes said. “And to be recognized, it’s just an amazing, humbling experience.”

As a stager, he says his goal is to transform an empty space into a home buyers could visualize living in. And with open floor plans becoming so popular, he finds his role increasingly important when selling a home.

While staging is his specialty, he also redesigns spaces.

“In the wake of Hurricane Michael, we’ve got a lot of damaged properties here in Bay County, and investors are coming in and buying up these properties. And they need everything,” he said. “So I work with several investors to redesign that home to re-think it to make it appeal to today’s buyers.”

That includes knocking out walls and re-thinking floor plans, replacing fixtures and finishes and everything in between.

“It’s very exciting right now to watch these houses come from totally destroyed back to a beautiful home,” he said.

As an art graduate and previous art director, his passion lies in piecing together the perfect look for a home.

“It’s a challenge,” he said. “I love the challenge of it: to go in and see what what we need to do to make this right.”

According to studies conducted by the National Association of Realtors, staging a home can be a big help in getting it off the market.

“The the statistics prove it, that the average home will sell in 10.3 days if staged, as opposed to 88 days if not staged,” Dismukes said.

Dismukes brings his own personal touch into the homes he stages with original paintings on the walls and restored furniture pieces.

“I do like to put a little bit of my own personality into it,” he said. “Also, I believe in using modern, coastal design here in the area. We’re a coastal community. And I think people want to see that here.”