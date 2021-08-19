Bay County local pediatrician sees more children COVID positive

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — With the increase in COVID-19 positivity rates, it’s not just adults affected by the virus.

A local pediatrician in Bay County said they have seen a lot of children getting sick.

“There is definitely an increase in the number of COVID cases that we are seeing,” said Baldwin Pediatrics Dr. Rubina Azam.

At Azam’s office within the past few weeks, she has seen an uptick in young patients coming down with the aggressive Coronavirus viral infection.

“We call it superimposed bacteria infection, then you can get pneumonia or bronchitis on top of it, so it is important for parents to know if your kid has been exposed to COVID-19 or you suspect your kid has COVID-19 its better that you bring your kid to us, your pediatrician and get them evaluated,” said Azam.

One of the reasons to blame for the spike in children cases, Azam said is schools started back up.

“A lot of kids come to our office and they complain of sore throats and they think it is strep throat,” said Azam. “We test them and it’s COVID-19. So if your kid has any symptoms, just automatically assume it is COVID-19.”

While the Pfizer vaccine is available for those 12 and older, there is no vaccine or antibody treatment available for younger kids under 12. Dr. Azam said the best line of defense is prevention.

The best way to stay safe from contracting COVID-19 yourself, Azam said, is to continue with that social distancing, mask-wearing, and of course quarantining if you do come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.