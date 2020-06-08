Bay County lifts burn ban, advises residents to use caution

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has lifted the ban on outdoor burning, though residents are still encouraged to exercise caution when burning.

“In light of recent events, the prohibition on outdoor burning for county residents has been rescinded,” Mark Bowen, Bay County’s Chief of Emergency Services said in a news release. “We remind the public to be cautious when conducting outdoor burning activities as we still have significant amounts of debris remaining on the ground due to Hurricane Michael.”

Current state restrictions on burning include a requirement to obtain permits for piles larger than eight feet in diameter and limit the pile to yard waste.

Yard waste is described as any vegitative debris, such as grass clippings, brush, leaves, tree limbs, palm fronds, etc. Residents must meet the required setbacks and the debris must fit in an eight-foot diameter pile or non-combustable container.

It is illegal to burn household garbage including paper products, treated lumber, plastics, rubber materials, tires, pesticides, paint, and aerosol containers.

Outdoor burning is regulated by the Florida Forest Service.

Outdoor Burning Tips

Clear an area down to bare soil around the pile to prevent the fire from spreading

Cover a non-combustible container with wire mesh to keep sparks from flying out and starting new fires

Please don’t burn within:

25 feet of forests

50 feet of paved public roads

25 feet of your house

150 feet of other occupied buildings

To obtain a burn authorization or for questions regarding outdoor burning, contact the Florida Forest Service Chipola Forestry Center at 850-373-1801.