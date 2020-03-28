Bay County Library Computer Lab open

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Bay County Public Library officials have opened a limited-access public computer lab aimed at providing citizens who need to use a computer to conduct personal business an opportunity to do so.

The computer lab is located in the public meeting room of the library and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with a closure from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily to allow for thorough cleaning of the room and equipment.

The room will also be cleaned prior to opening each day.

This computer lab is for essential tasks only, and only five computers are available with a maximum of 10 people allowed in the room at a time.

No gaming or recreational use will be permitted.

Patrons are allowed a single, one-hour session per day.

